Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monteleone Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD is an Optometrist in Vineland, NJ.
Dr. Monteleone Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anthony Monteleone Od1302 N Delsea Dr, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-3904
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monteleone Jr?
My husband and I have gone to him for many years and think very highly of him! He is always available when needed and has even been willing to go into the office for us on a holiday weekend when my husband had a problem with his eye. He always listens and takes the time needed to answer questions and explain things clearly. He has handled several different eye problems throughout the years with expertise and always takes good care of us. We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Anthony Monteleone Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629016431
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monteleone Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monteleone Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monteleone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monteleone Jr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Monteleone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monteleone Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monteleone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monteleone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.