Overview

Anthony Meyer is an Audiology Technician in Saint Joseph, MI. 

Anthony Meyer works at Professional Hearing Services - Hearing Aids and Hearing Tests in Saint Joseph, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Hearing Services - Hearing Aids and Hearing Tests
    511 Renaissance Dr Ste 100, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 982-3444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Balance Disorders
Balance Testing
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Balance Disorders
Balance Testing

Treatment frequency



Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Tony was very professional and kind.
    Mary — Jun 15, 2022
    About Anthony Meyer

    Specialties
    • Audiology Technology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922400951
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Meyer is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Meyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Meyer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Anthony Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Meyer works at Professional Hearing Services - Hearing Aids and Hearing Tests in Saint Joseph, MI. View the full address on Anthony Meyer’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Anthony Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.