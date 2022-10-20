Anthony Lutz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anthony Lutz, NP
Overview
Anthony Lutz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Anthony Lutz works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0114Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Anthony is an excellent urologist. As a nurse practitioner he is interested in typical urology needs, even if they do not require an operation. If that is needed, he is teamed up with the excellent Cornell-Weill urology department. He is responsive to patient needs, well-informed and gives information and recommendations to the patient very clearly.
About Anthony Lutz, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407272982
Frequently Asked Questions
Anthony Lutz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Lutz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anthony Lutz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Lutz, there are benefits to both methods.