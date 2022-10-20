See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Anthony Lutz, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anthony Lutz, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Anthony Lutz works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-0114
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Anthony is an excellent urologist. As a nurse practitioner he is interested in typical urology needs, even if they do not require an operation. If that is needed, he is teamed up with the excellent Cornell-Weill urology department. He is responsive to patient needs, well-informed and gives information and recommendations to the patient very clearly.
    Don F — Oct 20, 2022
    About Anthony Lutz, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407272982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Lutz, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Lutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Lutz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Lutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Lutz works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Anthony Lutz’s profile.

    Anthony Lutz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Lutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Lutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Lutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

