Anthony Lockaby, MS

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anthony Lockaby, MS is a Physician Assistant in Forney, TX. 

Anthony Lockaby works at Texas Health Family Care in Forney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Health Family Care
    763 E US Highway 80 Ste 100, Forney, TX 75126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 564-0711
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Fantastic! I am really comfortable with him; he is kind, caring, and highly intelligent (without being pretentious). Please ignore those very old comments.
    Chitchi — Jan 06, 2021
    About Anthony Lockaby, MS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467490334
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Lockaby, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Lockaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Lockaby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Lockaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Lockaby works at Texas Health Family Care in Forney, TX. View the full address on Anthony Lockaby’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Anthony Lockaby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Lockaby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Lockaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Lockaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

