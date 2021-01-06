Anthony Lockaby, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Lockaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anthony Lockaby, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anthony Lockaby, MS is a Physician Assistant in Forney, TX.
Anthony Lockaby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Health Family Care763 E US Highway 80 Ste 100, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (972) 564-0711
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anthony Lockaby?
Fantastic! I am really comfortable with him; he is kind, caring, and highly intelligent (without being pretentious). Please ignore those very old comments.
About Anthony Lockaby, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467490334
Frequently Asked Questions
Anthony Lockaby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Lockaby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Lockaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anthony Lockaby works at
13 patients have reviewed Anthony Lockaby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Lockaby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Lockaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Lockaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.