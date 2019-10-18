Dr. Anthony Jimenez, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Jimenez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Jimenez, PHD is a Psychologist in Washington, DC.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
Anthony Jimenez PhD1050 17th St NW Ste 1000, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 641-4725Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jimenez is very knowledgeable, empathetic, and knows how to help. He has been extremely helpful, having a positive life-changing impact for our marital and personal well-being.
About Dr. Anthony Jimenez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861688475
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.