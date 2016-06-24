Dr. Ippolito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DC
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DC is a Chiropractor in Babylon, NY.
Dr. Ippolito works at
Locations
Physical Therapy Care PC382 W Main St, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 669-6221
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very considerate, goal and development focused, excellent recovery coach
About Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1639192172
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ippolito accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ippolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ippolito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ippolito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ippolito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ippolito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.