Dr. Garrett Hazelton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Garrett Hazelton, PHD is a Psychologist in Arden, NC.
Dr. Hazelton works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at South Asheville15 Skyland Inn Dr, Arden, NC 28704 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hazelton is intelligent but very personable and sympathetic. I believe he excels in constructing metaphors to more easily put in perspective certain issues and to relate to personality traits that the patient shows. Nothing but wonderful experiences with him, though because he is very popular it is difficult to schedule meetings more than once a month.
About Dr. Garrett Hazelton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1376803304
