See All Nurse Practitioners in Stockbridge, GA
Anthony Hall, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Anthony Hall, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Anthony Hall, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Stockbridge, GA. 

Anthony Hall works at LifeStance Health in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    LifeStance Health, Inc.
    250 Corporate Center Ct, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 954-8685

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Homosexual Issues Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anthony Hall?

    Sep 10, 2022
    Mr. Hall is an amazing psychiatrist and actually listens to his patients. He is the first psychiatrist I have went to that seems to genuinely care about the well being of his patients and he is very warm and kind.
    — Sep 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anthony Hall, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Anthony Hall, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anthony Hall to family and friends

    Anthony Hall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anthony Hall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anthony Hall, APRN.

    About Anthony Hall, APRN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558904169
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Hall, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Hall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Hall works at LifeStance Health in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Anthony Hall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Anthony Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anthony Hall, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.