Dr. Anthony Hall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.



Dr. Hall works at Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL, Palm Springs, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.