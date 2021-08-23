Dr. Anthony Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Hall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.
Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research3858 Sheridan St Ste S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 397-3251Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Academy of Neurosurgical Physicians Inc.7541 W Oakland Park Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33319 Directions (561) 332-1677Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Palm Beach Office3600 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 1, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Directions (954) 459-4600
Academy of Neurosurgical Physicians5040 NW 7th St Ste 530, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (954) 459-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
A very thorough examination and he addressed all of my questions. Very soft-spoken and gentle doctor.
About Dr. Anthony Hall, MD
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- McGill University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall speaks French and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
