Dr. Anthony Hall, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Hall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from McGill University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Keralty Hospital Miami.

Dr. Hall works at Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL, Palm Springs, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research
    3858 Sheridan St Ste S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 397-3251
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Academy of Neurosurgical Physicians Inc.
    7541 W Oakland Park Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33319 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 332-1677
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Palm Beach Office
    3600 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 1, Palm Springs, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 459-4600
  4. 4
    Academy of Neurosurgical Physicians
    5040 NW 7th St Ste 530, Miami, FL 33126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 459-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keralty Hospital Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Bone Disorders
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 23, 2021
    A very thorough examination and he addressed all of my questions. Very soft-spoken and gentle doctor.
    — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Hall, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093700346
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • McGill University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
