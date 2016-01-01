Dr. Anthony Ficarra, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ficarra, OD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ficarra, OD is an Optometrist in Cold Spring, KY.
Dr. Ficarra works at
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare3978 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 Directions (844) 206-7721Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Ficarra, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1407892888
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ficarra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ficarra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ficarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ficarra works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficarra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficarra.
