Dr. Anthony Eby, OD
Dr. Anthony Eby, OD is an Optometrist in Rockport, TX.
Paul M Hamilton Phd PC101 N Magnolia St, Rockport, TX 78382 Directions (361) 729-2020
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
We used to go to Dr. Eby when he was with the Dugan Eye Institute in Corpus Christi. We felt he was very competent and hated to see him leave Corpus. You will have a fine eye specialist if you choose him to take care of your eyes.
Dr. Eby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eby accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Eby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.