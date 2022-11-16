See All Psychotherapists in New York, NY
Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD

Psychotherapy
4.5 (21)
Overview

Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD is a Psychotherapist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt.Sinai Roosevelt

Dr. Demaria works at DeMaria Psychological Services in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    157 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 (646) 663-1346
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Nov 16, 2022
I had issues in relationships that made me depressed. I was able to make changes with his help and feel much better.
Nov 16, 2022
About Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD

  • Psychotherapy
Specialties
  • English
  • 1093194573
Education & Certifications

  • Mt.Sinai Roosevelt
  • Nyu Bellevue
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Demaria, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Demaria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Demaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Demaria works at DeMaria Psychological Services in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Demaria’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Demaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demaria.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

