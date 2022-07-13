Dr. Anthony Dell'Anno, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dell'Anno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Dell'Anno, OD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dell'Anno, OD is an Optometrist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Dr. Dell'Anno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Flaum Eye Strong Memorial Hospital - Optical Shop210 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14611 Directions (585) 273-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dell'Anno?
I find Dr.Dell’Anno to be knowledgeable, decisive, direct, confident, and congenial . I’ve experienced nothing other that great exchanges with him…. The office staff is welcoming and cordial and I have had plenty of contact with other physicians at Flaum Eye Institute at Strong for specific retinal conditions. Dr.Dell’Anno is more than accommodating and certainly willing to offer other specialists where required.
About Dr. Anthony Dell'Anno, OD
- Optometry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1801221346
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- Canisius College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dell'Anno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dell'Anno accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dell'Anno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dell'Anno works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dell'Anno. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dell'Anno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dell'Anno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dell'Anno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.