See All Counselors in Youngstown, OH
Anthony Ciccone, LPCC Icon-share Share Profile

Anthony Ciccone, LPCC

Counseling
3 (23)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Anthony Ciccone, LPCC is a Counselor in Youngstown, OH. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2432 S Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 799-9851
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anthony Ciccone?

    Jan 20, 2021
    Mr. Ciccone provides both clinical and spiritual insight that is invaluable. His knowledge is broad, and he deals with issues head on. He has really helped me through some of my darkest days, and has given me new perspectives to deal with issues in my life. I would and have recommended him to others with the dance kind of feedback from those who have seen him. He is a wonderful counselor!
    — Jan 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anthony Ciccone, LPCC
    How would you rate your experience with Anthony Ciccone, LPCC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anthony Ciccone to family and friends

    Anthony Ciccone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anthony Ciccone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anthony Ciccone, LPCC.

    About Anthony Ciccone, LPCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700994050
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Ciccone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Ciccone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Anthony Ciccone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Ciccone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Ciccone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Ciccone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anthony Ciccone, LPCC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.