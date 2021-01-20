Anthony Ciccone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Ciccone, LPCC
Overview
Anthony Ciccone, LPCC is a Counselor in Youngstown, OH.
Locations
- 1 2432 S Raccoon Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 799-9851
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Ciccone provides both clinical and spiritual insight that is invaluable. His knowledge is broad, and he deals with issues head on. He has really helped me through some of my darkest days, and has given me new perspectives to deal with issues in my life. I would and have recommended him to others with the dance kind of feedback from those who have seen him. He is a wonderful counselor!
About Anthony Ciccone, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1700994050
