Dr. Campagna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Campagna, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Campagna, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hamden, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1844 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 288-3584
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campagna?
He’s very intelligent and really understands his patients.
About Dr. Anthony Campagna, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649387184
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campagna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campagna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Campagna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campagna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campagna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campagna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.