Anthony Caffarelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Caffarelli, PA
Overview
Anthony Caffarelli, PA is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Anthony Caffarelli works at
Locations
Inland Orthopaedics820 S McClellan St Ste 300, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-7100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Anthony Caffarelli, PA-C is very knowledgeable, spends time answering questions, explaining conditions and the why's of proper care. He is very kind, compassionate and reassuring. As with any Providence doctor, I would highly recommend him.
About Anthony Caffarelli, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609977669
