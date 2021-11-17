Anthony Brister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Brister, PC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anthony Brister, PC is a Counselor in Amarillo, TX.
Anthony Brister works at
Locations
-
1
Troy Timmons P.A.7460 Golden Pond Pl Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79121 Directions (806) 379-8282
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Really thankful for everything he has done
About Anthony Brister, PC
- Counseling
- English
- 1902287311
Anthony Brister accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Brister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Anthony Brister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Brister.
