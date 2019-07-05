Dr. Anthony Branker, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Branker, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Branker, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Branker works at
Locations
Testimonial Spine & Fitness6363 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057 Directions (713) 379-7359
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Branker has been my trusted and go-to Chiropractor for around 2 years now. Being a competitive Powerlifter putting my body through rigorous training year-round, I had developed minor to moderately severe injuries that debilitated me from pain-free exercise. Dr. Branker has served me as a friend and mentor beyond being just my chiropractor. With each wave of injuries, he has been able to provide treatment that has allowed me to continue with my training and I truly appreciate his service.
About Dr. Anthony Branker, DC
- Chiropractic
- 7 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1699149302
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Dr. Branker speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Branker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branker.
