Dr. Anthony Branker, DC

Chiropractic
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Branker, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Branker works at Testimonial Spine & Fitness in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Testimonial Spine & Fitness
    6363 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7359

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Back Pain
Dry Needling
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Dry Needling

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 05, 2019
    Dr. Branker has been my trusted and go-to Chiropractor for around 2 years now. Being a competitive Powerlifter putting my body through rigorous training year-round, I had developed minor to moderately severe injuries that debilitated me from pain-free exercise. Dr. Branker has served me as a friend and mentor beyond being just my chiropractor. With each wave of injuries, he has been able to provide treatment that has allowed me to continue with my training and I truly appreciate his service.
    Michael Jin — Jul 05, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Branker, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1693149302
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Branker, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Branker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Branker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Branker works at Testimonial Spine & Fitness in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Branker’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Branker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

