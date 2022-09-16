See All Chiropractors in Uniontown, OH
Dr. Anthony Battaglia, DC is a Chiropractor in Uniontown, OH. 

Dr. Battaglia works at Cns Healthcare in Uniontown, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cns Healthcare
    1790 Town Park Blvd Ste F, Uniontown, OH 44685 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 899-8380
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2022
    
    About Dr. Anthony Battaglia, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174520001
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Battaglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Battaglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Battaglia works at Cns Healthcare in Uniontown, OH. View the full address on Dr. Battaglia’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Battaglia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Battaglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Battaglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Battaglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

