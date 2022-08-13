See All Urologists in Waco, TX
Urology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anthony Balchunas, PA is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center

Anthony Balchunas works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Urology Clinic in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Providence Urology
    Ascension Providence Urology
601 W State Highway 6, Waco, TX 76710
(254) 741-6113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anuria
Bladder Infection
Erectile Dysfunction
Anuria
Bladder Infection
Erectile Dysfunction

Anuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Genital Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Lower Urinary Tract Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Oliguria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Oliguria
Pelvic Floor Therapy Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Scrotal Swelling Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethritis Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2022
    Makes you feel comfortable and takes his time explaining things. I would definitely recommend.
    Will — Aug 13, 2022
    Photo: Anthony Balchunas, PA
    About Anthony Balchunas, PA

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710090170
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Balchunas, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Balchunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Balchunas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Balchunas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Balchunas works at Ascension Medical Group Providence Urology Clinic in Waco, TX. View the full address on Anthony Balchunas’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Anthony Balchunas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Balchunas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Balchunas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Balchunas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

