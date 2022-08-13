Anthony Balchunas, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Balchunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anthony Balchunas, PA
Overview
Anthony Balchunas, PA is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center
Anthony Balchunas works at
Locations
Ascension Providence Urology601 W State Highway 6, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 741-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Makes you feel comfortable and takes his time explaining things. I would definitely recommend.
About Anthony Balchunas, PA
- Urology
- English
- 1710090170
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Anthony Balchunas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anthony Balchunas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Balchunas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Anthony Balchunas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Balchunas.
