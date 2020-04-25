Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC
Overview
Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC is a Chiropractor in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Life University.
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ASIC Rehab1325 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 909-0590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Dr. Jackson and his wife and team are great, they make you feel comfortable and confident in thier work on getting you back to normal health. They are extremely good also with children also. This is my first time around with chiropractors and I never felt more safe . I will recommend them to anybody hands down.. if your injured their on it. I can not express thanks enough,that I am on a road to recovery.
About Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC
- Chiropractic
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1710011408
Education & Certifications
- Life University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.