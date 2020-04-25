See All Chiropractors in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC is a Chiropractor in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Life University.

Dr. Jackson works at Atlanta Sports and Injury Center for Rehab in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ASIC Rehab
    1325 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 909-0590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain Management
Back Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Pain Management

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 25, 2020
Dr. Jackson and his wife and team are great, they make you feel comfortable and confident in thier work on getting you back to normal health. They are extremely good also with children also. This is my first time around with chiropractors and I never felt more safe . I will recommend them to anybody hands down.. if your injured their on it. I can not express thanks enough,that I am on a road to recovery.
Kimberly L Beeks — Apr 25, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC
About Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710011408
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Life University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antaures Jackson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jackson works at Atlanta Sports and Injury Center for Rehab in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

