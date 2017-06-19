See All Nurse Practitioners in Williamsville, NY
Annmarie Kenny, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Annmarie Kenny, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. 

Annmarie Kenny works at Williamsville Wellness Center in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jenny L Cascio Registered Nurse Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner P.c.
    21 Linwood Ave, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-9016
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Annmarie Kenny, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861645384
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annmarie Kenny, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annmarie Kenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Annmarie Kenny has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Annmarie Kenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Annmarie Kenny works at Williamsville Wellness Center in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Annmarie Kenny’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Annmarie Kenny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annmarie Kenny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annmarie Kenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annmarie Kenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

