Dr. Annjannette Sas, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annjannette Sas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University (Psy.D.).

Dr. Sas works at Annjannette Sas, PsyD in Miami, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Annjannette Sas, PsyD
    1110 Brickell Ave Ste 407, Miami, FL 33131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 536-6184
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Annjannette Sas-Galvez, Psy.D.
    2250 NW 136th Ave Ste 100G, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 536-6184

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disability Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Medical-Psychiatric Issues Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2019
    Excellent Psychologist! Been going on appointments with her for sometime!
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Annjannette Sas, PSY.D

    Clinical Psychology
    13 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1669602736
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Miami School Of Medicine / Jackson Memorial Medical Center
    Nova Southeastern University (Psy.D.)
    Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling
