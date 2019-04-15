Dr. Annjannette Sas, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annjannette Sas, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University (Psy.D.).
Annjannette Sas, PsyD1110 Brickell Ave Ste 407, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (954) 536-6184Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pm
Annjannette Sas-Galvez, Psy.D.2250 NW 136th Ave Ste 100G, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 536-6184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Excellent Psychologist! Been going on appointments with her for sometime!
- Clinical Psychology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669602736
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine / Jackson Memorial Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University (Psy.D.)
- Nova Southeastern University Masters In Mental Health Counseling
Dr. Sas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sas accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sas works at
Dr. Sas speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.