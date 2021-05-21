Dr. Annie Phillips, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annie Phillips, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annie Phillips, PHD is a Counselor in Virginia Bch, VA.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Beach Counseling Center1064 Laskin Rd, Virginia Bch, VA 23451 Directions (757) 233-1500Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Awesome. She was so helpful and coordinated with our pediatrician. Her staff was very accomodating and scheduled an appointment within a week.
About Dr. Annie Phillips, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1285871939
Education & Certifications
- Longwood University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.