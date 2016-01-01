Annette Heinzman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annette Heinzman, PA-C
Overview
Annette Heinzman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Des Moines, IA.
Annette Heinzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iowa Methodist Medical Center1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-6213Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Annette Heinzman?
About Annette Heinzman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1912445719
Frequently Asked Questions
Annette Heinzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Annette Heinzman works at
Annette Heinzman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Heinzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Heinzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Heinzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.