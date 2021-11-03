Annette Tucker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Annette Tucker
Overview
Annette Tucker is a Counselor in Penfield, PA.
Annette Tucker works at
Locations
Tucker Therapy10066 State Park Rd, Penfield, PA 15849 Directions (814) 335-2210
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Annette truly cares about her patients and anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know her. She has helped me cope with trauma and continues to do so. She is an advocate for the survivors of emotional abuse, which unfortunately isn’t always taken as seriously as it should be. I’m very grateful that Ms. Annette Reminded me how strong I am!
About Annette Tucker
- Counseling
- English
- 1922496793
Frequently Asked Questions
