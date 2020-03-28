See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Annette Torres, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Annette Torres, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Annette Torres works at Quad in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UCF Health Medical City office
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Mar 28, 2020
    Beautiful person and nurse practitioner! Annette makes you feel safe and comfortable with your health! She explains in details ad she genuinely cares about you as a person not just a patient! I’m very happy that she’s apart of the wellness team she’s a great asset to the company! Beautiful person in and out????
    Kelisa womack — Mar 28, 2020
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801036546
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annette Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Annette Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Annette Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

