Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annette Spencer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Annette Spencer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Birmingham, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 999 Haynes St Ste 345, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 593-5557
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Annette Spencer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235238627
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
