Dr. Annette Sims, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sims is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Sims, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annette Sims, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florence, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.
Dr. Sims works at
Locations
-
1
Focal Point - Florence2002 Highway 101, Florence, OR 97439 Directions (541) 687-2110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Drs Fine Hoffman & Sims LLC1550 Oak St Ste 5, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-2110
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
- Sacred Heart Medical Center University District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sims?
I feel so lucky to have Dr Sims and Amber at my side with my last operation. I got a little nervous in the operating room but I new my two friends were right at my side taking care of me!
About Dr. Annette Sims, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1528262706
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University Of South Florida Department Of Ophthalmology
- University Of South Florida Department Of Internal Medicine
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- The University of Chicago
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sims has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sims accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sims works at
Dr. Sims speaks Chinese.
1036 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.