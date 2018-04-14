See All Nurse Practitioners in Rio Rancho, NM
Annette Maxedon, CFNP Icon-share Share Profile

Annette Maxedon, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Annette Maxedon, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rio Rancho, NM. 

Annette Maxedon works at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho, NM with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Rio Rancho
    1721 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 896-8610
  2. 2
    Optum Primary Care
    10511 GOLF COURSE RD NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-7281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Annette Maxedon?

    Apr 14, 2018
    Very pleased with her care. Always, happy and interested in your issues.
    Beverly Huggins in Albuquerque,NM — Apr 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Annette Maxedon, CFNP
    How would you rate your experience with Annette Maxedon, CFNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Annette Maxedon to family and friends

    Annette Maxedon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Annette Maxedon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Annette Maxedon, CFNP.

    About Annette Maxedon, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306967930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annette Maxedon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Annette Maxedon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Annette Maxedon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Maxedon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Maxedon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Maxedon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Annette Maxedon, CFNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.