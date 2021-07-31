See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Annette Griego, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Annette Griego, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Annette Griego works at Partners in Pediatrics - El Paso in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    El Paso
    11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-7704
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    
    About Annette Griego, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902093016
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annette Griego, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annette Griego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Annette Griego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Annette Griego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Annette Griego works at Partners in Pediatrics - El Paso in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Annette Griego’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Annette Griego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Griego.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Griego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Griego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

