Annette Griego, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annette Griego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Annette Griego, NP
Overview
Annette Griego, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Annette Griego works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
El Paso11040 Vista del Sol Dr Ste C, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 591-7704
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Annette Griego?
Yes I would she been my doctor for years and other family members Annette does alot for her patients she save me from getting a major surgery which would cost me my life I'm very grateful to have her as my doctor I would not go to any other doctor God has gave a great ability to help others
About Annette Griego, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902093016
Frequently Asked Questions
Annette Griego has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Annette Griego accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annette Griego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Annette Griego works at
15 patients have reviewed Annette Griego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Griego.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Griego, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Griego appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.