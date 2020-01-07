See All Physicians Assistants in Rancho Mirage, CA
Annette Godwin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Annette Godwin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rancho Mirage, CA. 

Annette Godwin works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-3911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2020
    excellent patient rapport, patience, and skill.
    samuel christen, md — Jan 07, 2020
    About Annette Godwin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568678696
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Annette Godwin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annette Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Annette Godwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Annette Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Annette Godwin works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Annette Godwin’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Annette Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Godwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Godwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Godwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

