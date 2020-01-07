Annette Godwin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Annette Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Annette Godwin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Annette Godwin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Annette Godwin works at
Locations
1
Eisenhower Medical Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-3911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent patient rapport, patience, and skill.
About Annette Godwin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1568678696
Annette Godwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Annette Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Annette Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Godwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Godwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Godwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.