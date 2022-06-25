See All Psychologists in Cookeville, TN
Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Cookeville, TN. 

Dr. Gallardo works at Familycare Counseling Services in Cookeville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Familycare Counseling Services
    1437 N Washington Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 372-9915

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification

ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 25, 2022
    She gives good tips and feedback on things I talk about. She doesn't look at me look at me with judgement.
    Tiffany — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD

    Specialties
    • Adolescent Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851531453
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lifeline of Miami- Domestic Violence/ substance abuse
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Capella University - Doctor in Psychology - (PhD)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallardo works at Familycare Counseling Services in Cookeville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Gallardo’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

