Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Cookeville, TN.
Dr. Gallardo works at
Locations
-
1
Familycare Counseling Services1437 N Washington Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 372-9915
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallardo?
She gives good tips and feedback on things I talk about. She doesn't look at me look at me with judgement.
About Dr. Annette Gallardo, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1851531453
Education & Certifications
- Lifeline of Miami- Domestic Violence/ substance abuse
- Capella University - Doctor in Psychology - (PhD)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallardo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallardo works at
Dr. Gallardo speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.