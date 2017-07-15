See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Annette Annechild, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Annette Annechild, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Delray Beach, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    85 SE 4th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 285-2035

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 15, 2017
Hello Annette!! Danno from Smallest Bar in Key West here...A blast from the past.. Found your business card after so many years and a flood of good memories started blasting through. I'm living in Naples Fla. for almost three years now. If you receive this and you want to say hi I would love to talk to you! Danno 3055092904 or dave_wentz@hotmail.com ... :)
Danno in Naples, FL — Jul 15, 2017
About Dr. Annette Annechild, PHD

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285820258
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

