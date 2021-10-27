Annette Andrus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Annette Andrus, LPC
Overview
Annette Andrus, LPC is a Counselor in Opelika, AL.
Annette Andrus works at
Locations
Wellspring Counseling Center2813 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 741-8007
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent support with honest feedback.
About Annette Andrus, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1386761591
Frequently Asked Questions
Annette Andrus accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annette Andrus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Annette Andrus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annette Andrus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annette Andrus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annette Andrus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.