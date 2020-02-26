Annemarie Zabbara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Annemarie Zabbara, PA-C
Overview
Annemarie Zabbara, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rockville, MD.
Annemarie Zabbara works at
Locations
Plotsky Medical Associates15225 Shady Grove Rd, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 330-0661
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Annemarie Zabbara?
Annemarie is a very compassionate, smart, informed, calming PA in Dr. Plotsky's office. She listens. She is very gentle in her caregiving. She doesn't jump the gun on a diagnosis, she is very thorough. She makes excellent referrals. She is #1.
About Annemarie Zabbara, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508044926
Frequently Asked Questions
Annemarie Zabbara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Annemarie Zabbara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Annemarie Zabbara.
