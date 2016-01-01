Anne Buonaiuto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Buonaiuto, RPA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anne Buonaiuto, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bayside, NY.
Anne Buonaiuto works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Family Medicine & Cardiology2389 Bell Blvd, Bayside, NY 11360 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Anne Buonaiuto, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093966434
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Buonaiuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Buonaiuto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Buonaiuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Buonaiuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Buonaiuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.