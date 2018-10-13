Annemarie Dixe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Annemarie Dixe, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Annemarie Dixe, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY.
Annemarie Dixe works at
Locations
Womens Health739 Irving Ave Ste 530, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 478-1158
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
AnneMarie is great, she listened to my concerns, she seemed very knowledgeable on the topic at hand, gave me information that I needed, and she even hugged me.
About Annemarie Dixe, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891880423
Frequently Asked Questions
Annemarie Dixe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Annemarie Dixe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Annemarie Dixe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Annemarie Dixe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Annemarie Dixe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Annemarie Dixe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.