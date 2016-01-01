Anneliese Stroup, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anneliese Stroup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anneliese Stroup, LPC
Overview
Anneliese Stroup, LPC is a Counselor in Birmingham, AL.
Anneliese Stroup works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fruit of the Spirit Homecare4000 Eagle Point Corporate Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 500-3056
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anneliese Stroup?
About Anneliese Stroup, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1043644255
Frequently Asked Questions
Anneliese Stroup accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anneliese Stroup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anneliese Stroup works at
Anneliese Stroup has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anneliese Stroup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anneliese Stroup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anneliese Stroup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.