Dr. Annelie Purdy, PHD
Dr. Annelie Purdy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Santa Maria, CA.
Annelie S Purdy Phd Inc433 S Lincoln St, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 349-9706
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Clinical Psychology
- English, German and Spanish
- 1982675930
Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purdy speaks German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.
