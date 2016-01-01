Dr. Anneli Barrios, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anneli Barrios, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anneli Barrios, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Barrios works at
Locations
-
1
Christopher Dennis MD Pllc3512 Quentin Rd Ste 110, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (800) 275-3241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barrios?
About Dr. Anneli Barrios, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215971536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrios accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrios works at
Dr. Barrios has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.