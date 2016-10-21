Anne Wright, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anne Wright, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anne Wright, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in Carmichael, CA.
Anne Wright works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anne Wright?
She is an excellent PA, for dr. Hu at mercy Orthopedics, she takes excellent care of your needs, and listens very carefully, she has a good bedside Manner.
About Anne Wright, PA
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1205874740
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anne Wright works at
Anne Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.