Anne Watts, LPC

Counseling
Anne Watts, LPC is a Counselor in Augusta, GA. 

Anne Watts works at New Encounters Counseling Services in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    New Encounters Counseling Services
    2826 Hillcreek Dr, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 210-2767
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Anne Watts, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1801958426
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Watts, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Watts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Watts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Watts works at New Encounters Counseling Services in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Anne Watts’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Anne Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Watts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

