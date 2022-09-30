Dr. Anne Stevens, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Stevens, PHD
Dr. Anne Stevens, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fayetteville, AR.
Mindworks86 W Sunbridge Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 435-6360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Stevens was a HUGE help in helping my son get through his teenage anxiety. She continues to be a lifeline…even in his 20s.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1649205006
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.