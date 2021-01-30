See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in North Dartmouth, MA
Anne Shih, PA

Pulmonology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anne Shih, PA is a Pulmonology Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. 

Anne Shih works at Southcoast Health Pulmonary in North Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Health Pulmonary
    300a Faunce Corner Rd, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-9050
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2021
    Anne Shih is very knowledgeable, patient, answers all of your questions with care, does not rush appointment, and truly cares about her patients. I would highly recommend her.
    Brenda M Moniz — Jan 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anne Shih, PA
    About Anne Shih, PA

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578539623
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anne Shih, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anne Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anne Shih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Anne Shih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anne Shih works at Southcoast Health Pulmonary in North Dartmouth, MA. View the full address on Anne Shih’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Anne Shih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Shih.

