Anne Schultz, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Anne Schultz, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Anne Schultz works at ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton in Appleton, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Orthopedic Care Appleton
    820 E Grant St, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4815
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Anne Schultz, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1316907546
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton

