Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD is a Counselor in Carrollton, TX.
Dr. Schanz works at
Locations
-
1
Anne Schanz2828 E Trinity Mills Rd Ste 106, Carrollton, TX 75006 DirectionsMonday12:00pm - 8:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 8:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 8:30pmThursday12:00pm - 8:30pmFriday12:00pm - 8:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schanz?
Dr. Schanz is amazing, definitely a person who cuts straight to the source of the issue. In 3 visits she has helped me so much . Such a great listener , She has helped me identify childhood beliefs that held me up from going after my dreams. Also helped me to understand that only I truly know what can make me happy and i won’t find that in anyone else. I’m so grateful for her help and would recommend to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Anne Schanz, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1033210299
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schanz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schanz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schanz works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.