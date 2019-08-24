Anne Reyhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Reyhan, PSY
Anne Reyhan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chino Hills, CA.
Locations
Julie Rayhanabad Ph.d. A Psychological Corp.14708 Pipeline Ave Ste B, Chino Hills, CA 91709 Directions (909) 393-8585
Rosario Retino MD Inc166 W College St Ste A, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 938-7112
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Reyhan has helped two of my children deal with anxiety issues. She is very kind, caring, and knowledgeable.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1851454425
Anne Reyhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Reyhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Anne Reyhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Reyhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Reyhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Reyhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.