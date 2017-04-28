See All Pediatricians in Federal Way, WA
Anne Pettinger, ARNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Anne Pettinger works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Federal Way Office
    505 S 336th St Ste 150, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Apr 28, 2017
Anne makes our daughter feel important. She's polite, honest, detail-oriented, friendly, clear and concise. Our daughter is getting too old to return to a pediatric office, but she trusts Anne so much, I really hate to send her elsewhere.
Federal Way, WA — Apr 28, 2017
About Anne Pettinger, ARNP

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1437245552
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Francis Hospital

