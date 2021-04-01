Anne Nedelka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anne Nedelka, LPC
Overview
Anne Nedelka, LPC is a Counselor in Newton, NJ.
Locations
Advanced Behavioral Counseling of Northern New Jersey LLC55 Newton Sparta Rd Ste 104, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 600-9032
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can honestly say if it was not for Anne I would not be alive today. There were 2 other counselors before Anne and they did absolutely nothing to help me. She taught me life skills, how to deal with situations/my emotions, and difficult people in my life. Not once was I ever invalidated or judged. She is a down to business counselor yet she has a compassionate side. If you are able to get an appointment with her...TAKE IT!!!
About Anne Nedelka, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1245523083
Frequently Asked Questions
Anne Nedelka accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anne Nedelka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Anne Nedelka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anne Nedelka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anne Nedelka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anne Nedelka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.